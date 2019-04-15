Man seriously injured in Doncaster road crash 

Have your say

A man has been left seriously injured following a crash on a Doncaster road.

The 23-year-old was hurt when he was involved in a crash between a silver VW Golf travelling along Doncaster Road towards Barnburgh and a yellow Honda Civic travelling in the opposite direction.

Doncaster Road.

The collision happened on Saturday, April 13, at 8.20pm.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are keen to speak to anybody who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage of the vehicles prior to the collision.

“If you saw what happened, please call 101 quoting incident number 886 of 13 April.”