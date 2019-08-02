Man rescued from Sheffield house blaze
A man was rescued from a fire in the kitchen of a Sheffield home early this morning.
By Lee Peace
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 09:21
Crews from Sheffield Central, Birley and Parkway stations were called out to a property in Toppham Way, Lowedges, at 4.30am.
A fire service spokesperson said the incident was sparked by a pan being left on the stove which then filled part of the property with smoke.
Firefighters led a man aged in his 20s out to safety.
He was treated for smoke inhalation.