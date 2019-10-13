Man rescued from car trapped in water near Sheffield
A man trapped inside his vehicle in water had to be rescued by firefighters.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 09:41 am
Updated
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 09:42 am
A crew from Chesterfield Fire Station were dispatched to the scene in Horsleygate Road, Holmesfield, just before 2pm yesterday.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield company director who raised £1m for good causes shot himself, inquest hears
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said they were responding to reports of a ‘vehicle in water with one male trapped inside’.
They added: “Crews extricated the casualty and left him in (the) care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.”