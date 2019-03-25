Man reportedly ‘rescued from sinkhole’ in Barnsley 

Have your say

A man has reportedly been rescued from a sinkhole in Barnsley this afternoon.

According to a post on a Facebook community forum, a 62-year-old man had become stuck in a sinkhole “right up to his neck.”

Fitzwilliam Street, Elsecar. Picture: Google

Police, fire crews and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were reportedly called out to the incident in Fitzwilliam Street, Elsecar, earlier this afternoon.

Residents said the man was taken to hospital.

The road has since been reopened.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed officers attended but they did not have any further details at this stage.

We have contacted the fire service and ambulance service for comment and are waiting for replies.