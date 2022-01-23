Man in his 70s dies after car collides with house on Bramshill Close in Beighton area of Sheffield
A man has died after a car collided with a house on a street in the Beighton area of Sheffield, police have confirmed.
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 7:37 pm
The man in his 70s is believed to have suffered a medical episode before the crash, which saw his car collide with the wall of a house on Bramshill Close.
Read More
Read More'Freedom march' held in Sheffield city centre as NHS workers protest against com...
Emergency services were called to the area shortly after 12pm today, Sunday, January 23.
South Yorkshire Police, ambulance services and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue all attended the incident but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was injured.