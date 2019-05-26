Man dies after collision with tram in Sheffield city centre

Three have-a-go heroes, including former Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid, came to the rescue of the man shortly after the crash in Convent Walk, just off West Street.

Police at the scene of an incident on West Street in Sheffield. May 23rd 2019. Picture: Chris Etchells

They managed to save him as he lay bleeding and he was taken to hospital following the crash on Wednesday, May 22, at 10.20pm.

But South Yorkshire Police have confirmed he has now sadly died.

In a statement, the force said: “The tram was travelling out of the city centre towards the university stop.

“The pedestrian, a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and sadly died in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, May 26.

“His family are receiving support from specially trained officers. Enquiries are continuing to ascertain exactly what happened prior to the collision.”

Police believe he had been involved in some sort of dispute shortly before the collision.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, investigating said: “It is reported that shortly before the collision, the injured man was seen to be having an argument with two unknown men. We need to find out who these men are and where we can find them.

“I need to establish what happened in the moments before this incident occurred. If you were in the area please contact us with any information that might help with our enquiries.”

Magid described earlier this week how he had to break up a fight between three people to get to the scene and nearly got punched in the process.

He said: “Our natural instincts kicked in and we ran to help. We could tell how serious it was, something just came over me and I had to do something.”

The man has not been identified publicly yet.