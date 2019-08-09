Man and woman in dramatic rescue from burning Sheffield flat

A man and woman were involved in a dramatic rescue from a burning flat in Sheffield overnight.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 09:22

Crews from Sheffield Central and Rivelin fire stations were called to the scene in Washington Road, Sharrow, at about 12.30am this morning.

Firefighters used a ladder to rescue both occupants from a balcony.

Washington Road.

Both were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

A fire service spokesperson said the cause was under investigation.