Man and woman in dramatic rescue from burning Sheffield flat
A man and woman were involved in a dramatic rescue from a burning flat in Sheffield overnight.
By Lee Peace
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 09:22
Crews from Sheffield Central and Rivelin fire stations were called to the scene in Washington Road, Sharrow, at about 12.30am this morning.
Firefighters used a ladder to rescue both occupants from a balcony.
Both were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
A fire service spokesperson said the cause was under investigation.