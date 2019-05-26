Man and woman flee burning Barnsley home
A man and woman had to flee their burning home in Barnsley overnight.
By Lee Peace
Sunday, 26 May, 2019, 08:41
Fire crews were called out to Lansdowne Close in Thurnscoe at just after midnight.
A firefighter who attended said a fault with a portable heater had sparked the blaze.
A man and woman inside the property were already outside and unharmed when firefighters arrived.
Crews put the blaze out and left.
The cause was accidental.