Man and woman flee burning Barnsley home

A man and woman had to flee their burning home in Barnsley overnight.

By Lee Peace
Sunday, 26 May, 2019, 08:41

Fire crews were called out to Lansdowne Close in Thurnscoe at just after midnight.

Lansdowne Close.

A firefighter who attended said a fault with a portable heater had sparked the blaze.

A man and woman inside the property were already outside and unharmed when firefighters arrived.

Crews put the blaze out and left.

The cause was accidental.