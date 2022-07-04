Kashif Anwar, aged 28, is accused of assaulting Fawziyah Javed at Arthur’s Seat on September 2, 2021.

Fawziyah had discovered she was four months pregnant and had been on a brief trip in Edinburgh with Kashif, whom she had been married to for about eight months, when she lost her life.

The 31-year-old mum-to-be died at Arthur's Seat, the highest point in Holyrood Park, which overlooks the city of Edinburgh.

Following her death, Kashif was arrested and was charged with murder.

On June 30, Kashif pleaded not guilty to the charges against him at the High Court in Glasgow. His trial is scheduled to take place in March 2023.

He is accused of pushing Fawziyah, who worked as a solicitor in Leeds, from height and causing her to fall.

It is claimed that Fawziyah suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and was so severely injured that she could not be saved.

It is alleged that, as a consequence, Kashif also caused the death of his unborn child.

Kashif, from West Yorkshire, also faces a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards Fawziyah on September 1, 2021 at a Marriott hotel in Edinburgh.

He denies both charges.

‘Worst nightmare’

Fawziah attended University of Sheffield from 2008 to 2011 to study law, and then pursued her career as a trainee solicitor in Leeds.

During her time in Sheffield, she took up a part time job in the Marks and Spencer store in the city centre.

She then got married in December 2020.

In an interview late last year, her mum, Yasmin said losing Fawziyah, her only child, was like ‘her worst nightmare’.

She said: “She was the perfect child. Everybody that knew her says what a wonderful, amazing person she was. Our life is finished.”