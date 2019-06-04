Man about to be deported to Iran hopeful the situation changes

Currently being detained at Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre, the 61-year-old former teacher said: "I hope the (Home Office) can reconsider their decision.

"I just don't know what to say, to be honest. I'm sad more than anything else. I hope they can reconsider my deportation."

Hamid, who only had access to a basic phone without any internet connection and camera, said he was first taken into custody on May 22.

"I was informed they would deport me so they drove me in a van to get here. I have been in detention since and just waiting to be deported," he said.

Calling the move as “unjust and inhumane”, human rights activists had on Monday demanded for an immediate release of Hamid, who originated from Iran and came to the UK to study in 1970.

They also said that Iran was “not a safe country” for him to go back to, besides the fact that he has spent almost 50 years in the UK and paid his dues.

Hamid was first granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK in 2001, after working for several years in the education sector in the 90s.

The situation changed in 2014 after he was sentenced to eight months in prison for assault by beating, a racially aggravated public offence and assaulting a police officer.

Following his court appearance, Hamid was told he was being considered for deportation. He then served four months in prison in HMP Bristor and a further 16 months having served a deportation order as a result of his guilty pleas.

He was then released from prison on November 11, 2016 on bail and since been staying in Sheffield, where he has been involved in volunteering work and become part of the local community.

But situation remains uncertain for Hamid, as he still has yet to receive any update from his solicitor.

"No one (from my family) can visit me here. I'm not sure about anything, but I believe my solicitor is doing what he can to help me," he said.