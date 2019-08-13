Man, 20, reached his £150,000 target to give back to Sheffield Children's hospital that saved his life

Andrew Davies with Children's hospital shirt - raise £150,000 for hospital that saved his life

“After I got halfway through my treatment, I wanted to do something to say thank you to the hospital for all the amazing treatment I received," he said.

“I wanted to raise the equivalent of what my bone marrow transplant would have cost had I not been treated by the NHS so I spoke to the hospital and asked how much that would be.

“When they told me it was £150,000, I was determined that was what I wanted to do.”

Andrew getting a Platelet transfusion at a younger age

Andrew has done a range of activities and sports to raise the cash. One was the Dales Way walk - an 80 mile long-distance footpath from Ilkley in West Yorkshire to Bowness-on-Windermere in Cumbria.

Andrew’s final event to push him over his £150,000 target was particularly symbolic for him as it involved his friends at Lady Manners School in Bakewell.

Thirty of his pals joined a charity walk from the children’s hospital to Andrew’s house in Chesterfield. Together they raised £4,000 .

Andrew said: “I think all along I always knew I was going to get there, but to have managed to do it in six years and have so many different people encourage me, it really meant a lot to get over that milestone.”

Charity Sports day 2016 - Andrew Davies with his friends

Even after reaching his goal, Andrew intends to continue fundraising.

“I’m in university now in Liverpool and going into my third year so a lot of focus has turned towards that but this summer I went to Fiji and did a volunteering project out there," he added.

“Fundraising is still something I want to do and I want to take every opportunity that comes up, grab it with both hands and go for it."

For more information or if you would like to donate visit: www.justgiving.com/Drewy-Davies