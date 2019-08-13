Man, 20, reached his £150,000 target to give back to Sheffield Children's hospital that saved his life
A determined young man that spent six years fundraising to reach his £150,000 target – has paid the cost of his life-saving bone marrow transplant back to Sheffield Children's Hospital.
“After I got halfway through my treatment, I wanted to do something to say thank you to the hospital for all the amazing treatment I received," he said.
“I wanted to raise the equivalent of what my bone marrow transplant would have cost had I not been treated by the NHS so I spoke to the hospital and asked how much that would be.
“When they told me it was £150,000, I was determined that was what I wanted to do.”
Andrew has done a range of activities and sports to raise the cash. One was the Dales Way walk - an 80 mile long-distance footpath from Ilkley in West Yorkshire to Bowness-on-Windermere in Cumbria.
Andrew’s final event to push him over his £150,000 target was particularly symbolic for him as it involved his friends at Lady Manners School in Bakewell.
Thirty of his pals joined a charity walk from the children’s hospital to Andrew’s house in Chesterfield. Together they raised £4,000 .
Andrew said: “I think all along I always knew I was going to get there, but to have managed to do it in six years and have so many different people encourage me, it really meant a lot to get over that milestone.”
Even after reaching his goal, Andrew intends to continue fundraising.
“I’m in university now in Liverpool and going into my third year so a lot of focus has turned towards that but this summer I went to Fiji and did a volunteering project out there," he added.
“Fundraising is still something I want to do and I want to take every opportunity that comes up, grab it with both hands and go for it."
For more information or if you would like to donate visit: www.justgiving.com/Drewy-Davies