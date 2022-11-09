Mama’s and Leonies on Norfolk Street has been on the market for over a year. It has traded for 54 years and has built up a solid reputation.

It is always popular with snooker players competing in the annual World Championships at the Crucible. And other stars visiting the city, especially those performing at the Crucible or neighbouring Lyceum, often pay a visit. Photographs of the famous customers adorn the walls, with Kenneth Branagh, Steve Coogan and Dennis Waterman John Parrott and Stephen Hendry are among those to have enjoyed some pasta there.

Owners John and Catherine Hall are selling the famous Italian, which opened in 1968, as a going concern. It is marketed as Sheffield’s first ever pizzeria and is on the market for £249,950.

The advert, on Rightmove, says the sale is a “rare and exciting opportunity to acquire this long established restaurant which has occupied this prime site since 1968.”

It continues: “The business enjoys a fantastic reputation and is regularly frequented by celebrities. The business was Sheffield’s first pizzeria and occupies one of the best locations in Sheffield, just yards away from the Crucible Theatre, Lyceum theatre and Sheffield Town Hall.”

With the restaurant currently opening five days a week, there is an opportunity to extend opening hours to boost trade. It can seat 40 customers downstairs and 38 upstairs, which can be reserved for private functions.