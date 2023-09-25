The moving story of the driver of the steam loco Mallard, who set world speed record

He was the man who set a speed record on the iconic steam loco Mallard.

And although he was for years buried in an unmarked grave in a South Yorkshire cemetery, his achievements are now going to be celebrated in an exhibition.

Since he set the world speed record for a steam loco in the 1930s, Joe Duddington's feat in driving that train has been likened to the railway equivalent of Formula One driver Sir Lewis Hamilton by his proud descendants. His record of 126mph still stands to this day.

He is being remembered just a couple of years after a headstone was put on his grave in Doncaster's Hyde Park Cemetery to finally recognise his place in history.

Mallard 3rd July 1938. L to R - Fireman T Bray, Driver J Duddington, both based at Doncaster shed, Inspector 'Sam' Jenkins from LNER Head Office, and Guard Henry Croucher of Kings Cross. Picture: Science Museum Group Collection

The story of Mr Duddington is being featured in rail firm LNER's centenary display.

His family have also revealed how he wrote a commemorative note for his family to mark the milestone achievement, which has been passed down through generations as a treasured heirloom.

The note – not being shown in the exhibition - reads simply: ‘J. Duddington, driver of Mallard 4468 engine, 125 miles per hour on July 3rd 1938, world record.’

The speed was later verified at the slightly higher figure when entered in the record books.

Great-grandson Matthew Delaney said: "Everyone knows Lewis Hamilton drives fast cars but don’t necessarily know much about the car – but with the Mallard, everyone knows the famous steam engine but don’t know who the driver was.

Matthew Delaney at the new exhibition to Joe Duddington, Mallard driver

"To hear the story of Joe’s achievements coming down from your grandparents and parents is something myself and his descendants scattered around the country are truly proud of."

Mallard’s record was set on July 3, 1938, on the East Coast Main Line south of Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Mr Delaney said his great-grandfather had been ‘specially-chosen for the task’ by the train’s designer, the engineer Sir Nigel Gresley. Other members of the team on board included fireman Thomas Bray.

He said: "The world record attempt was held in total secrecy – there was competition between the different lines in Britain and with other countries including Germany. The train only had railway staff on board and was shaking to the extent crockery fell and smashed."

Although his great grandfather’s name remained well-known on the railways for years, with drivers ‘talking of doing a Joe Duddington’, Mr Delaney said he retired into obscurity in Doncaster.

"He was never a fan of the limelight. He saw out his life running a chippy in Dunscroft (a village on the edge of Doncaster), and died there in 1953. The fish and chip shop has changed hands a few times since but is still open.

"He was a 61-year-old when he broke the world record – almost a pensioner - despite the danger involved and he was selected for his experience. To me, he was the greatest train driver that ever lived – yet he was buried in an unmarked grave.

"He had worked on the railways pretty much all his life and his Yorkshire grit was recognised by Sir Nigel Gresley when he was chosen.’

Matthew Delaney, Great Grandson of Joe, pictured by the unmarked grave at Hyde Park Cemetery., before a permanant memorial was put in place in 2022. Picture: Marie Caley, National World

Mr Delaney, the grandson of Mr Duddington’s daughter Nora – one of his three children - said he was a child when he first heard stories about his ancestor’s achievement from family.

He added: "At school, we’d be asked to tell us something special about yourself and I’d say we had a world record holder in the family but at an early age I didn’t understand how much of an achievement it was. It felt as if my teachers knew more about it than me."

But as he grew older, Mr Delaney said he became more aware of the magnitude of what Mr Duddington had achieved.

"Whenever I go to the National Railway Museum in York where she (Mallard) is, it moves me to tears," he said.

It was when his mother Janet Delaney died in 1993, aged 52, that he discovered the note from his great grandfather among her possessions.

Mr Delaney now hopes to pass the heirloom down to his daughter Abbie, 23, who he said is also really proud of the legacy he left.

Mr Duddington’s story forms part of a photographic exhibition at locations along the East Coast Main Line as part of celebrations to mark the centenary of the London and North Eastern Railway name.

Mr Duddington’s grave in Doncaster was finally marked with a headstone in 2021 after a fundraising campaign.

Mr Delaney, 54, a car dealership sales manager, said: ‘There was an incredible response with donations coming in from Sweden, Australia, America.’

Some £5,000 was raised for a headstone for Mr Duddington, who retired from the railway in 1944 and died aged 76.

Mr Delaney was approached to tell his great-grandfather’s story by modern-day rail firm LNER – who had been in touch with him previously about the headstone appeal - as they put together 100 stories about the line for the centenary.

Its Hundred Years of Firsts exhibition is currently being displayed at stations along the line. There are also videos including one from Mr Delaney on LNER’s website.

Other stories featured are that of Britain’s first black train driver, Wilston Samuel Jackson, personal recollections from staff and passengers, and of developments such as the company being the first UK rail firm to allow passengers to play small wirelesses and gramophones on board.

Mr Jackson, who moved to the UK from Jamaica in the 1950s, initially worked on the railways as a cleaner then a fireman before eventually becoming a driver on the East Coast line, taking the footplate of engines including Flying Scotsman and Mallard. Mr Jackson died in 2018 aged 91 and is recognised with a plaque at King’s Cross Station.

Thomas Spain, of the National Railway Museum, where Mallard is among the star attractions, said: "Mallard is well-known for setting the world speed record for steam. However, it is often easy to overlook the people who made it possible – driver Joe Duddington and fireman Thomas Bray."

Stuart Thomas, Communications Director at LNER, said: “The story of Joe Duddington breaking the speed limit on the Mallard is incredible, and one we’re very proud to continue to share after all these years. A true legend, I’m reminded of Joe’s achievement every time I pass the spot on our route where he broke the record - and to see Matthew sharing his great grandfather’s tale so passionately is so moving, showing just how impressive the feat was, and still is, to this day.

“Our 100th anniversary has brought so many memories and stories just like Joe’s to the forefront of our minds, and to mark such a milestone year by retelling them to our customers and colleagues of today has been amazing. As far as firsts go, Joe’s will forever go down in history.

