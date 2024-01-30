Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Intersections Conference is presented by SAYiT, the organisation that provides support and social opportunities for LGBTQ+ young people in Sheffield.

The Tuesday, March 12 event will bring together professionals, academics and community members to discuss issues of faith and sexualities, looking at the impact of being a minority within a minority and the unique needs faced by people with intersecting marginalised identities.

The day will offer a range of speakers and workshops discussing the intersections of LGBTQ+ and disability, faith, class, race and family/parenting.

Sheffield's Victoria Hall will host the Intersections Conference

The Victoria Hall is operated by The Foundry Sheffield, the charitable organisation that ensures the iconic city centre building’s safety, operating it in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors, with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout Sheffield and beyond.

“We are delighted that SAYiT are bringing the Intersections Conference to the Victoria Hall,” said Foundry Sheffield chief executive Rose Durant.

“This is a full day event that will make full use of all the space and facilities this great and celebrated building has to offer.

“It is important to us too that we are reaching out to people of all backgrounds and beliefs, welcoming them into a diverse and exciting community which has the Victoria Hall at its heart.

Currently used by more than 1,500 people every week, organisations already working out of the Victoria Hall’s range of offices include Age Active, Assist and City of Sanctuary.

The Sunday Centre provides food and support to the city's homeless communities on a Sunday afternoon and the building is also used by many other charitable organisations offering a wide variety of activities, classes and social opportunities.

The famous main hall is already a popular venue for choral, instrumental and other events and South Yorkshire's finest amateur orchestra, The Sheffield Philharmonic, holds its weekly rehearsals and the majority of its concert season performances there.

“The Victoria Hall is now one of Sheffield city centre’s most vibrant and popular events spaces and the Intersections Conference demonstrates very clearly that our doors are open to everybody,” said Rose.

To book onto the Intersections Conference visit www.ventbrite.co.uk/e/intersections-conference-tickets-778913620607