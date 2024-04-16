Major grant aid brings new disabled toilet facilities to Crystal Peaks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The award-winning shopping mall was awarded grant funding for Changing Places toilet facilities by the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in association with Muscular Dystrophy UK and with support from Sheffield City Council.

The new services were officially launched by Mosborough councillor Gail Smith, who is also the founder of the Friends of Hi5s charity.

Changing Places is a consortium of not-for-profit organisations working to support the rights of people with disabilities.

Coin Smith and centre manager Lee Greenwood

More than a quarter of a million people in the UK need Changing Places Toilets to enable them to get out and about and enjoy the day-to-day activities which the majority of people take for granted.

The Crystal Peaks Changing Places toilet includes an adjustable adult-sized changing bench, an electric hoist system, electric adjustable sink, a privacy screen and a non-slip floor.

The facility is located on the East Mall near New Look and is accessible using a RADAR key or by visiting the customer services desk in the Central Atrium.

“We are so pleased to have been able to bring Changing Places facilities to Crystal Peaks,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“The comfort and safety of all our visitors is always our principal priority and this marks an important upgrade to our facilities.