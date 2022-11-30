Major development will go ahead on former Dinnington Miners’ Welfare ground after Secretary of State’s decision

Permission was granted for 151 houses on the site by Rotherham Council in October, and the decision was called in to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government – who has the power to take over the determination of the application, and overturn the decision.

However, officials on behalf of the Secretary of State decided not to call in the decision – meaning that the works can now go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 30 letters of representation were received from individual addresses including one from the Dinnington Town Council, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and MP Alexander Stafford.

A major housing development will go ahead on the former Dinnington Miners’ Welfare ground after the Secretary of State decided not to overturn planning permission.

One objector stated: “It is wrong that this piece of land, paid for by the miners, should be lost for future generations.”

“It is wrong that CISWO and RMBC allowed this site to be run down andbecome derelict,” added another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other reasons given for objections include traffic congestion and lack of school, dentist and GP places.

Planning documents from the applicant state that the site is “unmanaged grassland with a disused multi-use hardcourt”, and was formerly used as a recreation ground for Dinington Miners’ Welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report by planning officers states that the site was previously used as a sports ground but has not been used for approximately 10 years, and the previous buildings have been demolished.