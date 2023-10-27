Maisonettes to be demolished to make way for new homes in Rotherham
Applicant Rivergrove Limited hopes to build the three bed homes across three sites, at Greenland Avenue, Churchill Avenue, and Greenland Avenue South.
If approved, eight maisonettes on Churchill Avenue will be demolished to make way for the semi detached properties.
A housing market assessment highlighted the need for a 64 per cent increase in three bedroom homes across the borough to meet demand.
Application documents state that the applicant has been working withRotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) for some years in order to improve the neighbourhood and reduce the crime rate in the area.
They add that the scheme will “reduce unkempt areas of the estate, improve security and wellbeing and create a sense of place/defensible space as it is felt that there is no clear demarcation between the public and private domain.”
Residents can comment on the plans until November 16.