Reality TV star Joshua Patterson took on Sheffield’s hills as he ran his 25th consecutive marathon of 76 in cities across the UK in a bid to raise £1mil for Samaritans.

Made in Chelsea star Josh Patterson is taking on a huge marathon challenge in a bid to save lives. The athlete, campaigner and TV personality is embarking on a 76-day journey which will see him become the first person to run a marathon every day in every UK city.

The mission comes as he strives to raise a staggering £1mil to help support the Samaritans charity, to help provide emotional support to anyone in emotional distress or at risk of suicide.

Today (March 23) at approximately 3.20pm, Josh completed his 25th consecutive marathon right in the heart of the Steel City. Beginning and ending in the Peace Gardens, the ultrarunner took on loops with right hand man Chris Taylor, and friends Ted Lawney and Reece Chapman, leading up alongside the River Don and back down the Sheffield & Tinsley Canal.

Speaking to The Star, Josh said the weather was “perfect” as he took in the beautiful scenery of the city’s towpaths. He said: “I’ve completed the whole of Scotland and Northern Ireland and now I’m tackling the north of England as I raise money for Samaritans.

“I feel amazing, I’m getting stronger and stronger and I truly think that it comes down to the cities that I’m running in. People that are going out of their way to support me, bringing me cake, offering me shelter, a place to shower, toilets, just giving me hugs in the street, honestly it means the world. This for me is what the UK represents and that’s the best thing about it.”

Speaking of choosing Samaritans as his charity, he said: “I’m somebody who has struggled with their mental health in the past and I know how difficult it can be. I’ve been in a very fortunate position where I’ve had an amazing support network around me - not everybody in this world has that luxury and a lot of people can’t afford therapy.

“Samaritans is the best solution to help as many of those people as possible and it’s unlimited, you can call them as many times as you’d like.”

Josh has been helped out by his right-hand man Chris Taylor (right), and friends including Ted Lawney and Reece Chapman along the way.

Josh’s fundraiser has already reached over £34,000 in just 25 days. To support his mission, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/joshua-patterson-runfor1million