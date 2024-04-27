Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Maddy Cusack Foundation has celebrated its six-month anniversary since being set up in memory of the late Sheffield United Women's football player.

The midfielder, aged 27, was found dead at her home in September last year. The FA announced a formal investigation into her death on January 24.

Since announcing the launch in November of the foundation, aimed at supporting young girls during their football careers, the family have rallied nationwide support for the athlete, often hailed as Miss Sheffield United.

Richard Cusack, Maddy’s brother at the match in a replica kit to the one Maddy wore when she was on the team. Credit: Olivia Cusack

The first foundation events were two pub raffles held in Maddy's hometown of Derby during December last year. During the event, the foundation gifted two pairs of football boots to young supporters Neveah and Maddison.

‘The support has been amazing’

Olivia Cusack, Maddy's sister, said: "The support has been amazing. It's gone from strength to strength, and we are on our way to achieve what we wanted to.

“We've always wanted to make some moves and benefit not just young girls in general, but also girls and young women in Maddy's position that are at the stage in their career where they might need a helping hand.”

The prize table at the Maddy Cusack Foundation Christmas raffle last year. Credit: Nicole Collins

In March, a West Hallam Panthers v West Hallam Pumas memorial match took place to celebrate Maddy, who played for West Hallam Juniors when she was six years old. Richard Cusack, the footballer's brother, played with Maddy's friends, family and old teammates while wearing replica kits that were made specifically for the event.

On 7 April, Sam Turner, a friend and colleague of Maddy, who worked with her in the Sheffield United marketing department, ran the Sheffield Half Marathon in her honour. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, a Sheffield United teammate, also completed the Monsal Trail Half Marathon on behalf of the foundation.

"Very proud to have done this run to raise money for [the foundation] and I was honoured they were at the finish line to cheer me on," wrote Courtney on Instagram.

‘Maddy meant a lot to people – young girls in particular’

Maddy Cusack’s co-worker, Sam Turner, running the Sheffield Half Marathon in her honour. Credit: @themaddycusackfoundation

The foundation recently supported the Lionesses Supporters Group, who approached the family and asked if the foundation would sponsor their kit. Players of the team will be sporting the kit at the Maddy Cusack Summer Ball taking place at Pride Park on August 23.

Olivia Cusack said: "We chose to support this team because we recognise that middle teens to late teens are a really crucial time for extra support. We identified that as the age range that we want to work with.

"It's so fulfilling to be able to keep the foundation moving – we're super proud. We wanted to put everything into it and have the work ethic resemble Maddy as a person and a player.

"She didn't want to do anything without doing it 100 per cent and making it a success. I didn't want to attach anything to her name without putting all our effort in.

The West Hallam Panthers vs West Hallam Pumas Maddy Cusack memorial match. Credit: Olivia Cusack

"We get messages from young girls that say they are glad that there is an outlet for them to keep in touch with Maddy. She meant a lot to people – young girls in particular".

Maddy’s teammates from Aston Villa, Georgia Hewitt and Hayley Crackle, will be hosting a tournament in Birmingham. For £20, girls can form teams and play against each other to raise money on June 22. On 23 June 23, female footballers ranging across different teams Cusack played for will play against each other in a match that has already gained attention from supporters.