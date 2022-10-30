The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet – who find themselves stranded when their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion on their way to visit their former college professor.

But unbeknown to them their adventure is just about to begin with with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity as they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, The Rocky Horror Show is one of the biggest theatre parties and features timeless classics including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic-thrusting show-stopping Time Warp.

The madcap musical The Rocky Horror Show is coming to Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre.

The Rocky Horror Show will be showing at The Lyceum, on Norfolk Street in Sheffield city centre, from Monday, January 23 until January 28.

Richard O’Brien’s musical is a tongue-in-cheek, comedic tribute to old-fashioned horror movies and since its 1973 premier it has attracted 30 million threatre-goers.

To book tickets visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call the theatre on 0114 249 6000 for details, or visit the theatre Box Office between Monday to Saturday, from 10am until 6pm.

Currently running at The Lyceum, in Sheffield, is ABBA tribute musical Mamma Mia until November 5 and there are plenty of other shows to look forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre will be showing The Rocky Horror Show from January, 2023.