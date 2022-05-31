To celebrate a special open day event - the first since Covid 19 restrictions were lifted - staff at the home, part of the group of care homes operated by charity Sheffcare - held their own Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.
And with everybody from Alice to the Queen of Hearts in attendance, there was a real Wonderland feel to the afternoon.
“It was so good to be able to welcome people back into the home again and see so many smiling faces,” said manager Diane Iwanejko.
“Our staff always enjoy dressing up for special occasions and all our residents had a lovely afternoon of good company.”