To celebrate a special open day event - the first since Covid 19 restrictions were lifted - staff at the home, part of the group of care homes operated by charity Sheffcare - held their own Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

And with everybody from Alice to the Queen of Hearts in attendance, there was a real Wonderland feel to the afternoon.

“It was so good to be able to welcome people back into the home again and see so many smiling faces,” said manager Diane Iwanejko.

The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party at Deerlands Residential Care Home in Parson Cross