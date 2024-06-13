Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 20-year-old, described as a ‘fantastic young man’, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash

It’s been 11 days since 20-year-old Mackenzie Ball was tragically pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Wickersley, Rotherham.

Hundreds of people have since paid tribute to the young man, who has been described as a “fantastic young man”, with a “heart of pure gold”.

South Yorkshire Police was called shortly after 4pm to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Morthern Road on June 2.

Mackenzie Ball, aged 20, was tragically killed in a road traffic collision on June 2, 2024. | South Yorkshire Police/National World

It is believed that Mackenzie had been a passenger in a silver Land Rover Discovery, which had collided with a Sabaru Forester. Both cars left the road, and Mackenzie was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

On June 4, officers declared their investigation into the young man’s death a murder investigation.

The investigation

The day following the collision, on June 3, the force revealed that the driver and three passengers of the Subaru Forester fled from the scene on foot.

As of June 12, a total of six people have been arrested in connection with the incident. No one has yet been charged, and police enquiries are ongoing.

The arrests so far have included:

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released with no further action.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving after a warrant was executed on June 5. He has been bailed.

An 18-year-old man was also arrested on June 5 on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving. He has been bailed.

Two 17-year-olds were arrested on June 6 on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving. Both have been released on bail.

Officers are still appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

You can report information to the police online by clicking here, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 589 of June 2, 2024. Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number as the subject line.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Dozens of tributes have been left at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision at Morthern Road, Wickersley, Rotherham. | National World

Dozens of tributes

On June 4, Mackenzie Ball was formally named by the police. A statement released by the family stated they were “absolutely devastated” by the loss of the young man, adding that he had been “taken from us too soon”.

At the scene of the crash site, dozens of bouquets of flowers, handwritten notes, photos and balloons could be seen at the roadside.

“My beautiful baby boy - we will fight to the end to get you justice,” reads one note. “You were such an amazing son. Love you always and forever, love, your heartbroken mum.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to provide support to the family when arranging Mackenzie’s funeral. More than 440 people have donated to the cause, amounting to a total of £10,900 raised at the time of writing.