National Highways said the work between junctions 2 (Wadworth) and 4 (West Moor), which started on January 14, is progressing well and is now approaching the halfway point of the month-long maintenance programme to provide road users with a safer, smoother surface.

Motorists are reminded that as well as continued overnight closures from junction 2 to 3 or junction 3 to 4 between now and the end of the improvements, the M18 will be closed northbound between junctions 2 and 3 for two full weekends.

The first is from 10pm this Friday, January 28 to 6am on Monday, January 31, and the second between the same times from Friday, February 11 to Monday, February 14.

Overnight resurfacing on the M18 is progressing well, said National Highways

The longer closures, said National Highways, will allow engineers to work on deeper areas of the resurfacing as these need more time to cool before reopening the carriageway.

Project manager Steve Bishop said: “We are making good progress on these improvements and are on schedule to complete the work on the morning of Monday, February 14.

"The work is weather dependent and so far conditions have been favourable, so we hope that continues.

“We would like to thank drivers for their continued patience during the works which are vital to keep the M18 in good condition.”