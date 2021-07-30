M1 traffic Sheffield: 40 minute delays due to 'number of broken down vehicles'
Heavy traffic is building on the M1 near Sheffield this afternoon due to multiple broken down vehicles.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:34 pm
Highways England has warned that lane one of the M1 northbound between J30 Worksop and J31 Sheffield has been closed since 4.20pm.
Multiple vehicles have reportedly broken down on the SMART motorway.
Delays of up to 40 minutes have been reported.
Highways England says it is “working hard” to clear all vehicles from the carriageway. Motorists are being asked to be careful on the approach.