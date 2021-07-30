CCTV motorway traffic camera of the M1 Northbound Motorway, J30, Sheffield, at 16.31pm. Photo by Highways England.

Highways England has warned that lane one of the M1 northbound between J30 Worksop and J31 Sheffield has been closed since 4.20pm.

Multiple vehicles have reportedly broken down on the SMART motorway.

Delays of up to 40 minutes have been reported.