M1 traffic: Motorway to close on Monday night southbound due to roadworks
Part of the M1 is to close again tonight (Monday) due to roadworks.
Monday, 28th March 2022, 9:37 pm
The southbound carriageway will be shut between junction 23a near East Midlands Airport and junction 23 between 10pm on Monday and 5am on Tuesday. This follows similar closures on previous nights.
The carriageway, slip road and lane closures are for carriageway reconstruction.
For more details visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/