M1 traffic: Lanes re-open following southbound collision near Sheffield causing drivers ‘severe delays’

Motorists on the M1 near Sheffield are still being warned to expect delays after a collision earlier this afternoon.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 17:08 BST
A collision on the M1 caused 'severe delays' stretching from the M18 interchange to J34. Credit: MotorwayCamerasA collision on the M1 caused 'severe delays' stretching from the M18 interchange to J34. Credit: MotorwayCameras
National Highways Yorkshire said a collision earlier this afternoon (June 20) saw two of four lanes close on the southbound M1, between J33 and J32, causing ‘severe delays’ for motorists. South Yorkshire Police were alerted to the incident.

The AA reported that the collision happened on the M1 at the M18 interchange (J32), causing four miles of congestion as far back as J34 Meadowhall.

All lanes have now re-opened and the earlier collision has now been cleared. However, delays of up to 10 minutes remain on approach.

Details on the nature of the collision being dealt with have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

