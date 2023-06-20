National Highways Yorkshire said a collision earlier this afternoon (June 20) saw two of four lanes close on the southbound M1, between J33 and J32, causing ‘severe delays’ for motorists. South Yorkshire Police were alerted to the incident.
The AA reported that the collision happened on the M1 at the M18 interchange (J32), causing four miles of congestion as far back as J34 Meadowhall.
All lanes have now re-opened and the earlier collision has now been cleared. However, delays of up to 10 minutes remain on approach.
Details on the nature of the collision being dealt with have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.