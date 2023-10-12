News you can trust since 1887
The M1 is closed in both directions this morning following a crash involving a lorry.
Published 12th Oct 2023, 08:58 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 08:58 BST
Earlier this morning two cars and an LGV were involved in a smash resulting in the lorry coming to rest on the concrete central reservation barrier between junctions 37 for Dodworth and 38 for Haigh, near Barnsley.

National Highways said recovery will be complex, requiring the continued closure of both carriageways throughout the morning peak travel period.

Once recovery is completed clear up work can begin with treatment of a substantial oil spillage across the carriageway.

The M1 remains closed in both directions.
Assessments on the road surface and central reservation barrier will then be required, with any potential emergency repairs needing to take place before the road can reopen.

Traffic is being diverted and road users are being urged to allow extra time for journeys.

