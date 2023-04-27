A lorry driver who saved a man’s life after spotting him on a motorway bridge near Sheffield has been hailed as a hero.

Kieran Walsh was working when he saw the man on a bridge above the M1 in South Yorkshire during the early hours of the morning. He stopped his truck beside him, switched on his hazard lights and tried to speak to him from the cab.

The man didn’t respond, so 23-year-old Kieran donned his hi-vis jacket, turned off the engine and walked towards him, while talking to him to try to reassure him.

He briefly walked away to call the police but when the man tried to climb the barrier, Kieran ran back and bravely grabbed him around the chest, holding him tightly. Kieran and another good Samaritan, who stopped to help, managed to hang on to him and stop him from jumping before the police arrived to take over.

Lorry driver Kieran Walsh stopped a man from jumping from a bridge on the M1 near Sheffield, grabbing onto him when he tried to climb over the barrier. Despite his bravery, he insisted he was not a hero, saying 'I was lucky to be there when I was'.

Kieran, who lives in Wallasey on Merseyside, had just set off in his 44-tonne Mercedes-Benz Actros lorry from consumer delivery specialist Evri’s distribution hub in Barnsley and was heading to Mark Thompson Transport’s depot in Appleton, Warrington, with a full load when he saw the man in need on Tuesday, April 11, shortly after 1am.

Kieran said: “As I approached the junction where the road crosses the M1, I saw a pedestrian who appeared to be walking towards the bridge. I looped round to have another look at him to see whether he was okay.

“As I came around the second time, I saw him leaning over the barrier. I stopped alongside him, put on my hazard warning lights and tried to speak to him from the cab. I didn’t get a response after three attempts, so I put on my high-vis jacket, turned off the engine and walked to him.

“I tried not to make him panic or worried, and told him I was going to call the office just so they knew where I was, but stepped away to actually call the police. At this point, he started to try to climb the barrier. I grabbed him with an arm around his chest, holding him very tightly, with my phone in my other hand as I spoke to the emergency operator.

Lorry driver Kieran Walsh stopped a man from jumping from a bridge on the M1 near Sheffield, grabbing onto him when he tried to climb over the barrier

“The man tried to climb the barrier three or four times, and another member of the public who was driving past and had seen what was happening stopped to help, and we managed to hang on to him. All the while, I stayed on the phone until the police arrived to take over.”

Kieran, who is 5ft 9in, added: “I hope he is okay. I just felt it was the right thing to do. My mum has always told me to be the best person I can, and someone needed help. I didn’t think about myself.

“Everyone has kept saying that I’m a hero, but I don’t see it that way. I was lucky to be there when I was. I’m also extremely grateful to the other driver. I didn’t get his details at the time, but would like to thank him for stopping to help.”

Kieran, who works for Kinaxia Logistics, has been recognised by the company with a new ‘Moments that Matter’ award. Richard Smith, Kinaxia’s group managing director who presented him with the accolade, said everyone at the company was ‘very proud’ of Kieran’s life-saving actions, adding ‘he is a role model for all the drivers in our business’.

Lorry driver Kieran Walsh, who stopped a man from jumping from a motorway bridge in South Yorkshire is presented with an award by Richard Smith and Michael Spence, of the logistics firm Kinaxia, for which he works

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the man was led to safety after officers arrived, and nobody had been injured.

If you need to talk you can contact Samaritans day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit