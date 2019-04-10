M1 near Sheffield reopens after horror crash which left man dead

The M1 near Sheffield has reopened after an earlier crash in which a man died.

Traffic was stopped on the M1 southbound between junctions 34 for Meadowhall and 35 for Rotherham earlier today but all lanes have since reopened.

The police closure was in place following a ‘serious crash’ at around 7:10am this morning.

A 61-year-old van driver died during the incident when his van overturned and collided with a barrier on the M1 after hitting the central reservation.

His family members have been informed and are being supported by police.

Parts of the northbound carriageway were also closed to allow an air ambulance to land but have now been reopened.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 164 of April 10 2019.