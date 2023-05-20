News you can trust since 1887
Lytton Crescent Parson Cross: Two arrested over drugs and firearms allegations after Sheffield police raids

Two people have been arrested over drugs and firearms allegations after early morning police raids on a Sheffield estate.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th May 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 10:03 BST

Police went into two separate properties in raids carried out at the same time on Lytton Crescent, Parson Cross, early on Thursday morning, after obtaining warrants.

A spokesmen for South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said: “It was an early start for your Parson Cross Team...as we executed two simultaneous warrants on Lytton Crescent.

“Two males were arrested following the early morning raids, a 26-year-old male along with a 38 year old male. The males were arrested in relation to a range of offences, including possession with intent to supply (drugs), possession of offensive weapons, possession of firearms, theft and breach of police bail.”

Two people have been arrested after early morning police raids at Lytton Crescent, Parson Cross, SheffieldTwo people have been arrested after early morning police raids at Lytton Crescent, Parson Cross, Sheffield
Parson Cross neighbourhood police say they remain committed to keeping the community as safe as they possibly can, and want anyone with information linked to criminality there to contact Sgt Scott Sarson by emailing [email protected] or telephone 07775007412.

