Police went into two separate properties in raids carried out at the same time on Lytton Crescent, Parson Cross, early on Thursday morning, after obtaining warrants.
A spokesmen for South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said: “It was an early start for your Parson Cross Team...as we executed two simultaneous warrants on Lytton Crescent.
“Two males were arrested following the early morning raids, a 26-year-old male along with a 38 year old male. The males were arrested in relation to a range of offences, including possession with intent to supply (drugs), possession of offensive weapons, possession of firearms, theft and breach of police bail.”
Parson Cross neighbourhood police say they remain committed to keeping the community as safe as they possibly can, and want anyone with information linked to criminality there to contact Sgt Scott Sarson by emailing [email protected] or telephone 07775007412.