A mum-of-five from Sheffield who is battling cancer says she just wants enough time to watch her children grow up.

Kymberlie Morton was recently diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer and is undergoing treatment but does not know how long she has left to live.

The 37-year-old has five ‘beautiful’ children, aged six to 17, and wants to be around to see them grow up, get jobs, marry and have kids of their own.

Kymberlie Morton, fourth from right, with her children Kenzie, Jayden, Jasmin, Eva and Crystal, and her sisters Rebecca (far left) and Samantha (far right) | Submitted

She said: “Statistically, the cancer I have has a life expectancy of about five years after diagnosis.

“But I have five beautiful children and I want to watch them grow. I want to see them get jobs, get married, have kids, and experience all the little things that life has to offer.

‘What hurts most is the uncertainty’

“What hurts the most isn’t the cancer itself, it’s the uncertainty. I don’t know how much time I have left, and that uncertainty is the hardest part.

“Now, all I want is to move to a new house closer to my family so they can look after me, decorate it, and make the most of the time I have left with my loved ones.

Kymberlie Morton in hospital, where she has been undergoing treatment for stage 4 bowel cancer | Submitted

“I’m doing everything I can to stay strong and live life to the fullest for as long as I can.”

Kymberlie’s sisters Rebecca and Samantha Glossop have launched a gofundme appeal to help get her a place closer to her family in Eckington and look into possible treatments which could improve her quality of life.

‘She’s so strong and so brave’

“She’s so strong and so brave, and she’s handling this so well, but it’s a lot for her and we want to give her all the support we can,” said Samantha.

Kymberlie, like many other members of her family, has a genetic condition called Lynch syndrome, which increases the risk of getting bowel cancer and some other types of cancer.

Kymberlie Morton with her sister Samantha Glossop, left, and her cousin Stacey, right | Submitted

Because of that, she has been having regular screenings since her early 20s and previously had to have polyps removed from her cervix.

In 2023, she began gaining weight rapidly, had no energy and started experiencing abdominal pain.

Surgery

A colonoscopy found a number of polyps, and to reduce her risk of cancer she underwent surgery to have most of her large intestine removed.

She was told she would still be able to lead a normal life but after recovering from surgery found that her symptoms were getting worse and she could no longer eat properly.

Kymberlie Morton with her mother Karen | Submitted

One day, she had an itch on her back and when she scratched it she felt a pea-sized lump.

The lump grew and she went to hospital for various tests, which revealed she had stage 4 metastatic colorectal carcinoma, which had spread beyond her colon.

‘Dog has always been able to find cancer’

She is undergoing a new form of immunotherapy called Keytruda, and says she is ‘holding onto hope that it will work and allow me to live a longer life’.

As well as her family and friends, Kymberlie says she is grateful for her dog Rosie, an old English bulldog-cross-boxer, whom she described as her ‘best friend’ and who she said had even alerted her to new lumps forming.

Kymberlie Morton's dog Rosie, an old English bulldog-cross-boxer, whom she described as her 'best friend' | Submitted

“Some may think I’m crazy, but she’s always been able to find where the cancer is,” said Kymberlie.

“She did the same thing when my mum had bladder cancer, as it came back and my dog reacted in the same way.”