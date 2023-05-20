Kym Marsh, who played Michelle Connor in Coronation Street for 13 years, will star in Take That’s musical Greatest Days at Lyceum Theatre.

Kym Marsh, well known for her roles in Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, and a presenter on BBC’s Morning Live, will take on the stage in Greatest Days at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre in June.

The actress, who first shot to fame in the reality TV band Hear’Say, will be joined by her 26-year-old daughter, Emilie Cunliffe as they both play the lead character, Rachel.

Greatest Days follows Rachel who gets in touch with her old friends from their teenage years to see their favourite boy band one last time. It’s a musical featuring more than 15 Take That hits as it tells a story about the passing of time, love, and loss from the award-winning writer Tim Firth. Previously titled The Band, the show broke box office records and delighted audiences around the UK when it performed from 2017 to 2019.

Kym Marsh (left) as Rachel, and Emilie Cunliffe (right) as young Rachel in Greatest Days. Photo: Alastair Muir

Now celebrating the 30th anniversary of Take That’s first UK number 1 single Pray, and coinciding with the release of the official movie of this musical, Greatest Days is sure to be a night out at the theatre you will never forget.

Tickets, priced from £15, are available to book now. Performances will be at 7.45pm on Monday, June 12, Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14; 2pm and 7.45pm on Thursday, June 15; 7.45pm on Friday, June 16; and 3pm and 7.45pm on Saturday, June 17.

Visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk for more information.