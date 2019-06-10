Luxury bridal shop in Sheffield city centre suddenly closes after going into liquidation
A luxury bridal shop in Sheffield city centre has suddenly closed after going into liquidation.
The White Room, in Norfolk Row, ceased trading with immediate effect on June 6, leaving customers shocked, confused and wondering whether they will be left out of pocket.
The bridal boutique prided itself in selling ‘luxury bridal gowns and accessories from a hand picked selection of fabulous designers’.
Sheffield-based insolvency practitioners Wilson Field have now been instructed to assist with placing the company into creditors voluntary liquidation, and the business will not re-open.
A note has been placed on the door of the shop asking customers to contact them for a full update.
The letter reads: “The director of the company wishes to express her sincere apologies for the abrupt closure of the store and any subsequent inconvenience this may cause to customers of the company.
“Wilson Field Limited appreciate this may be distressing for the customers of the company and will deal with individual queries as quickly as possible.”
It is not yet clear as to the specific reasoning behind the insolvency.
The Star have contacted Wilson Field for further details.
If you are an existing customer of the company you are asked to call Wilson Field on 0114 235 6780 or email j.dobbins@wilsonfield.co.uk