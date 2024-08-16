Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have appealed for help from the public to find a 60-year-old man missing from the Lundwood area of Barnsley.

Blake was last seen on Wednesday (August 14), at 6:30pm.

He is white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, with shoulder length grey hair and a white beard.

He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, black Adidas trainers, and a dark blue baseball cap.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Blake’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

SYP

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 346 of 15 August 2024 when you get in touch.