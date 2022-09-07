She has raised tens of thousands of pounds for the Teenage Cancer Trust and hopes to further boost that total when she takes on the Great North 5K run this Friday, September 9, at 6pm.

Sheffield RUFC's honorary vice-president Lulu Blundell, aged 18, who is battling cancer, will take part in the Great North 5K in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a show of solidarity, rugby players from across Sheffield and beyond are being asked to join the Run with Lulu 2022 – a 5km run around the grounds of Sheffield Tigers RUFC, on Hathersage Road, which will take place simultaneously with Lulu’s race in Newcastle and raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Lulu played for Sheffield RUFC’s Sheffield Swans team before her cancer diagnosis and last year became the club’s youngest ever honorary vice-president in recognition of her bravery.

The cancer recently returned and is terminal but that has not stopped her continuing her astonishing fundraising efforts.

Sheffield RUFC vice chair Liz Cook, who is one of the organisers of the Run with Lulu fundraiser, said: “Lulu’s facing her situation with incredible courage and and a remarkable can do attitude.

Lulu Blundell in action for the Sheffield Swans before her cancer diagnosis

“She’s still trying to raise money and carry on living life to the full as much as possible.

“We want to show our support as she runs the Great North 5K and let her know the whole Sheffield rugby community is behind her. We’re hoping as many people as possible will take part in what should be a great evening.”

Run with Lulu 2022 will take place at Sheffield Tigers RUFC on Friday, September 9, at 6pm.

Sheffield RUFC's honorary vice-president Lulu Blundell, aged 18, who is battling cancer, will take part in the Great North 5K in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust

People can run, walk, skip, roll or get round the course however they want, and there will be a live video-link to Lulu’s run in Newcastle.

The fun run will be followed by an evening of food, drinks and music. An entry donation of £5 for adults and £2 for under-18s will be requested, with all proceeds going to the Teenage Cancer Trust.