Lulu Blundell: 'Courageous' Sheffield teenager fighting cancer takes on charity run - and she won't be alone
A courageous Sheffield teenager fighting a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer is taking on a charity run – and she will not be alone.
The rugby community is coming together to show its support for 18-year-old Lulu Blundell, of Sheffield RUFC, who was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma at the age of 15 and had to have her lower left leg amputated.
She has raised tens of thousands of pounds for the Teenage Cancer Trust and hopes to further boost that total when she takes on the Great North 5K run this Friday, September 9, at 6pm.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Autumn Lights: Bonfire Night spectacular to be held at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield
-
2
Study claims Sheffield is 'one of the ugliest cities' in the UK - The Star disagrees
-
3
Ashley Mark Thorley: Family of man killed in Sheffield crash 'overwhelmed' at flowers, messages and kind words
-
4
Justin Bieber cancels gig in Sheffield this February due to health issues on world tour
-
5
Sheffield "predator" jailed after he is snared by paedophile hunter group
In a show of solidarity, rugby players from across Sheffield and beyond are being asked to join the Run with Lulu 2022 – a 5km run around the grounds of Sheffield Tigers RUFC, on Hathersage Road, which will take place simultaneously with Lulu’s race in Newcastle and raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.
Lulu played for Sheffield RUFC’s Sheffield Swans team before her cancer diagnosis and last year became the club’s youngest ever honorary vice-president in recognition of her bravery.
The cancer recently returned and is terminal but that has not stopped her continuing her astonishing fundraising efforts.
Sheffield RUFC vice chair Liz Cook, who is one of the organisers of the Run with Lulu fundraiser, said: “Lulu’s facing her situation with incredible courage and and a remarkable can do attitude.
More: Three Ukranians who fled war are rebuilding their lives after finding work and falling in love with Sheffield
“She’s still trying to raise money and carry on living life to the full as much as possible.
“We want to show our support as she runs the Great North 5K and let her know the whole Sheffield rugby community is behind her. We’re hoping as many people as possible will take part in what should be a great evening.”
Run with Lulu 2022 will take place at Sheffield Tigers RUFC on Friday, September 9, at 6pm.
People can run, walk, skip, roll or get round the course however they want, and there will be a live video-link to Lulu’s run in Newcastle.
The fun run will be followed by an evening of food, drinks and music. An entry donation of £5 for adults and £2 for under-18s will be requested, with all proceeds going to the Teenage Cancer Trust.
For more details, and to buy tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/run-with-lulu-9-september-2022-tickets-411795580667.