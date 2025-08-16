A loving teenage daughter has raised over £3,000 after her mum’s third cancer diagnosis, so that she can start ticking things off her bucket list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In July 2025, 50-year-old Natalie Wragg thought her gruelling battle with cancer was over.

For eight years she had undergone a number of treatments, courageously battling on despite how difficult it had been both mentally and physically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, to celebrate the good news, a Handsworth-based mum, created a bucket list of 50 dream activities.

A loving teenage daughter has raised funds to help her mum tick items off her bucket list after her third cancer diagnosis. Now she's been able to afford tickets to Lady Gaga's upcoming tour at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester. | Submit

Though, before anything could be ticked off that list, tragedy struck again.

This month (August), Natalie was told her cancer had come back for a third time.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs over the years,” Natalie’s 18-year-old daughter Caitlan told The Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last week we found out about the diagnosis - it was awful to be honest.”

Having seen all that her mum has persevered through, Caitlan decided she was going to make sure that her mum could tick off items on her bucket list - starting with one of the biggest.

She picked up extra shifts at nearby The Everest Inn and launched a GoFundMe to help raise funds so Natalie could see one of her favourite artists live - Lady Gaga.

In just three days, people donated the required £2,000, with more coming in to go on other bucket list adventures, and to be split with Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caitlan was able to get tickets for the chart-topping singer-songwriter’s Co-Op Live show in Manchester later this year, but kept it a secret from her mum until everything had already been organised.

She said that the experience of revealing the surprise was one she’ll never forget.

“She cried in my arms,” Caitlan added.

“I’ve never seen her like that before.

“It’s really overwhelming, I wasn’t expecting this at all.

“I can’t wait either - I’m a Lady Gaga fan myself.

“Me and my mum bonded over music, so going to see her together will be a great bonding experience for both of us.”