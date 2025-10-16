A ‘teeny tiny’ stray dog found wandering the streets is in need of a loving home.

Adorable Ren, who is 10 years old, was found in a “super skinny” condition and “crawling with fleas”.

After some TLC she is now ready for a loving home.

Ren is in need of a new home | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

She was rescued by Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies but the charity said she shouldn’t be in a kennel.

The charity said: “Our hearts...

“Please say a gentle ‘hello’ (from afar - with treats in hand!) to teeny tiny 10-year-old old Chihuahua Ren.

“Poor little Ren was found as a stray totally crawling in fleas and super skinny.

“How she’s ended up in this situation we’ll never know. She’s understandably scared of new people, but (sadly!) as she’s so hungry, it doesn’t take her long at all to realise who’s a friend with the help of some treats.

“Ren shouldn’t be in kennels - she’s so tiny and needs home comforts (she loves snuggling into her soft fluffy bed under her heat lamp, but it’s no substitute for a home). The weather is turning much colder now, and we urgently need to move her into a quiet child free home who understand nervous little Chis.”

To find out more about Ren, visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website or Facebook page.