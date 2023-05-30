News you can trust since 1887
Love Island contestant Molly Marsh from Doncaster is the daughter of a TV actress who has starred in Coronation Street and Still Open All Hours.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th May 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:37 BST

Molly, aged 24, a musical theatre performer and social media creator, will head to the villa looking for romance when the show begins on June 5.

She will star in the popular reality TV show along with 26-year-old Sheffield gas engineer Mitchel Taylor, who is also looking for someone special.

Molly’s family are no strangers to the spotlight – her actress mum Janet Marsh has appeared in Coronation Street in a number of roles, playing a nurse, a receptionist and then an ITU nurse.

Doncaster's Molly Marsh, 24, will be one of the contestants on the new series of Love Island. (Photo: ITV).Doncaster's Molly Marsh, 24, will be one of the contestants on the new series of Love Island. (Photo: ITV).
She's also appeared in series including Where The Heart Is, Bodies, In The Dark, Love, Lies and Records, and Still Open All Hours.

Molly was the third contestant to be officially announced for Love Island but she has been heavily rumoured to be taking part for several weeks now.

In addition to hopefully finding love, there is also a £50,000 prize up for grabs for the winning couple.

An influencer with more than 30,000 followers on Instagram @mollygracemarsh, Molly said: “With my job being in social media, I’ve had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I’ve actually been out to the Love Island villas in Mallorca and South Africa.

“Having the experience to walk around both was amazing but to now actually live in the villa is going to be incredible.”

As for why she wants to join the show, Marsh said: “I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there.”

Fellow contestant Mitchel said: “I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside drawer with your favourite sweets and chocolate. I’ve been single, I’ve had my fun and now I want to settle down.

He admitted that he’s ‘really picky' in his search for ‘the girl that I want to marry and have kids with’. “I’m nearly 27, I don’t want to play the field anymore, I want to find the one,” he added.

Last year, Doncaster’s Haris Namani, 21, an amateur boxer was dumped from the villa hours after footage of him punching a man to the ground in a brawl in Bowers Fold, Doncaster, several years ago emerged.

The TV salesman’s arrival on the show was met with excitement among friends and family, but within days of being unveiled, his experience soured when the brawl video emerged.

In a statement after his eviction from the villa, Haris said: “I’m devastated that this video has been seen. It’s not a reflection of my character.

“I’m not someone that goes looking for fights and I didn’t want to be in that situation.

“This was a heat of the moment thing. The video doesn’t show everything that happened. Afterwards, we met up and we cleared the air. We’ve shaken hands and we get along now.”

