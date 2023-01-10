The 21-year-old TV salesman was revealed as one of the show’s 10 contestants yesterday morning and will be seen in the villa when the show launches for the latest series on ITV next Monday.
But within moments of his appearance being unveiled, model Courtney Hodgson claimed that Haris is the “biggest game player” as she rushed to comment on his promo pictures, saying he dumped her weeks before flying out to South Africa.
The 23-year-old said: “We were only at winter wonderland six weeks ago together with my family.”
In another comment, she added: “Biggest game player going, leaving me for a TV show and I called it from the second he left me.”
In response to the claims, ITV said: “All islanders entering Love Island are single and looking for love.”
There are no traces of pictures of Haris and Courtney together – however they were both pictured at London restaurant STK on the same day.
Announcing his arrival on the show, he said: “I’ve never found love. I think this is the show that can help me. It’s the best opportunity for me to find the girl and find the right one. I’ve obviously not found the right one myself.”
He added: “I’ve never taken a girl home, I’m not going to say I’ve fallen in love until I’ve taken them to meet my mum and dad or sisters and brother.”