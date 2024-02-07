Louise Haigh MP: Community group celebrating after securing £1.5million grant

Louise Haigh MP

The grant will be used to develop, expand and refurbish the existing building to provide more facilities and activities for young people across the community.

The grant will be used to:

Create a new first-floor mezzanine level inside the main hall,

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Double Six Youth Club, Woodseats, is to be renovated

Landscape all external areas and install a multi-use games area (MUGA) for activities such as football, basketball and badminton,

Upgrade the roof incorporating thermal insulation and installing solar PV panels and battery storage to generate renewable electricity helping reduce energy bills and making the club more sustainable.

The improvements mean the youth club will be able to offer a wider variety of activities for young people aged eight to 18, whether in the evening, at weekends or in the school holidays, and continue to be available for rent by even more community members and groups.

Young people who use the youth club shared their thoughts on what Double Six means to them.

One young person said: “This youth club is important because it gets me out of the house. Just think, Sheffield is known for being green and beautiful, but what is the point of this if there is nothing to bring me out in the first place.

“The renovation will definitely attract the wider community to travel to Sheffield, and not just experience the facilities within the youth club, but the wider area.

“What’s better than a green Sheffield, than a green Sheffield with an extroverted, confident and proud community – this renovation will be able to achieve this.”

Richard Hay, club leader at Double Six Youth Club, said: “Securing this funding for Double Six has been a team effort including contributions from the young adults and will make a huge difference to the young people across our community and beyond.

“This bid has been put together in consultation with the community and we aim to deliver the activities and create a facility, that the community are proud of.

“We’re keen to start the development and refurbishment work now and will have this completed by March 2025. We will then be able to offer more activities and support even more young people in the community.

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley, said:

“I’m so pleased that Double Six’s hard work and perseverance has paid off and they have managed to secure this huge investment for our community. They have been supporting young people for more than five decades and with this funding, they have secured their future.

“I know how well valued Double Six and their youth work is, and I have seen first-hand the lasting impact they have on young people who they support.