Search mounted for owner of missing Staffordshire Terrier found at Sheffield railway station
A lost dog is waiting to be reunited with its owner after it was found by staff at Sheffield railway station this morning.
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:55 pm
The brown Staffordshire Terrier was pictured under a desk at the station today (March 1) after it was found early this morning.
A post tagged at the station’s Facebook page reads: “This lovely dog found at Sheffield railway station around 4:30am if anyone is missing him, please share. He’s very chilled out and happy someone must be missing him.”
Call the station on 0345 7125678.
