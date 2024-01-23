Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jean Collingwood has a wealth of experience in both the music and health sectors and will lead Lost Chord UK into a new era of growth and impact

Her career has been marked by significant achievements, underscoring her commitment to the transformative power of music and dedication to improving the lives of those facing health challenges.

Over many years, she has served as a director working with notable figures such as king Charles, Sir John Eliot Gardiner CBE, and the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestra, fundraising for their highly successful £5 million world tour and the Bach Cantata Pilgrimage.

She has also held the position of director of The Bach Choir in London alongside Sir David Hill, and more recently served as the development director at the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA).

Beyond her professional musical endeavours, Jean has a passion for supporting local music communities by founding and managing a Facebook group that champions musicians and the accessibility of live music in the local community.

She was the first CEO of Paralympic sport Great British Wheelchair Rugby and her visionary leadership grew a domestic league and fostered the development of talented Paralympic champions, achieving significant milestones including Great Britain's role in World ranking as European and in the World championships.

Her role as the first CEO of The Drinkware Trust, dedicated to promoting responsible drinking culture in England, further developed her campaigning skills and commitment to societal well-being.

As director of public affairs for Leonard Cheshire, a leading disability charity, Jean championed to promote the rights and improve the welfare of disabled people, including those with dementia.

Her extensive experience in mental health included a three-year tenure as chairman of Hull & Holderness NHS Trust and Charity, where she was honoured for her innovative and humanitarian approach to chairing mental health tribunals.

Jean brings a deeply personal connection to the cause of music therapy, rooted in her family's history.

For twenty years her parents ran Haworth Court, a residential home in East Yorkshire that championed music therapy to rejuvenate spirits and stimulate memory.

Born in Paisley, Scotland, Collingwood moved to Yorkshire in 1976, and she proudly considers it her home.

Her early background and first role as a psychiatric nurse at Broadgates Hospital in East Yorkshire, coupled with her family's dedication to music therapy, has profoundly shaped her belief in the unique and transformative power of music.

A recipient of numerous awards, including Yorkshire Businesswoman of the Year in 2015, Jean has a passion for the ability of music to connect, bring joy, and retrieve memories otherwise lost.

She believes that music, unlike any other art form, re-engages people, lifts spirits, and fosters a sense of togetherness.

"I am thrilled to be joining Lost Chord UK at this moment in time," Jean said.

“I am honoured to be part of an organisation that uses this power to improve the lives of people living with complex needs and I look forward to contributing to its continued success."

In her personal life, Collingwood is married to a Yorkshire artist and is the proud owner of family dog Gracie.

Lost Chord UK is excited about the wealth of knowledge and passion Jean brings to the organisation.