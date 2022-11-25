Lord Mayor does the honours for kids’ art competition

Graysons Art Competition Winners visit the Lord Mayor. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

The event was organised by leading Sheffield law firm Graysons as part of their sponsorship of the city’s celebrated Art In The Gardens event.

Hannah Crede (12) of Tapton School, who won the over 9s competition, was joined by under 9s winner Ned Wilsdon (7) and runner up, his brother Bertie Wilsdon - both pupils at Hunter’s Bar Junior School.

The competition was judged by local artist Alan Pennington who helped organise the event.

Peter Clark, managing partner of Graysons, said: “It has been a real privilege to be involved in Art In The Gardens and one of the highlights has definitely been organising the kids’ art competition. The standard of entry was incredibly high once again and we had a bumper number of entries.”

Graysons have been sponsors of Art In The Gardens for the past four years.