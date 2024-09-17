Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nominations are open for the return of the Lord Mayor Awards in Sheffield offering the city’s unsung heroes to have a personal thank you from the Lord Mayor.

The ceremony is returning under the new Lord Mayor, Jayne Dunn, and will celebrate those who make amazing contributions to life in the city.

“The Lord Mayor Awards will bring together our diverse communities to celebrate each other and the wonderful people in Sheffield,” Ms Dunn said.

“When I was appointed Lord Mayor, I pledged to make sure that the achievements of our residents and the dedication they show to the city is given a platform, and these awards will do just that.

Sheffield's lord mayor, Councillor Jayne Dunn, at the opening of Art in the Gardens in September 2024. | Errol Edwards

“I can’t wait to hear more about the brilliant work people across Sheffield contribute to our city and to welcome them to the Town Hall in celebration of them.”

The Lord Mayor’s office are accepting nominations for six categories:

Outstanding contribution to the Local Community

Outstanding contribution ot the promotion of the Arts, Music and Culture

Outstanding contribution to Education

Outstanding contribution to Local Sport

Outstanding contribution to the Environment or Science

The Young Sheffield Hero

Coun Jayne Dunn was appointed Lord Mayor of Sheffield following the local elections in May 2024.

Anyone can make a nomination, so long as you are not a relative or partner of the nominee or nominees, and anyone can be nominated. It is a chance to recognise an ‘unsung hero’ with a personal thank you from Sheffield’s Lord Mayor.

Nomination can be sent via email to [email protected] - with ‘Lord Mayor Awards Nomination’ in the subject bar.

Alternatively, forms are available at local libraries and the central library, with staff on hand to assist if you need help filling them out.

You can also drop a nomination letter in at the following libraries:

Central

Ecclesall

Woodseats

Highfield

Crystal Peaks

Manor

Darnall

Firth Park

Parson Cross

Chapeltown

Hillsborough

Stocksbridge

They can also be sent to the Lord Mayor’s office by post.

The winners will be announced at a big ceremony at Sheffield Town Hall in March 2025 and will be decided by a panel including representatives from the Sheffield United community group, Sheffield Wednesday community foundation and Hendersons Relish.

Nominations are open from September 2024 to November 2024.