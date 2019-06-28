Look what's coming to Sheffield - a special Pup-Up Cafe for Dachshunds and their owners...
Calling all Dachshund owners in and around Sheffield - a first 'Pup-Up Cafe' for these little dogs and their owners is coming to the city soon...
Those who trot along to the July event can look forward to puppuccinos, doggy ball pits, best dressed competitions and much more. A first pup-up cafe in Exeter attracted 200 Dachshunds and more humans, so a trend was set and many more have been held since then,
The Pup Up Cafe (Dachshund Edition) in Sheffield will take place at Revolution Sheffield on July 14 from 10am to 4pm.Organisers say these events usually gather 150 plus Dachshunds, with scores of Dachshund admirers.The day will consist of mingling time, a hand wrapped dog treat on entry to make friends, free puppuccinos for any doggies, photos to be made available on Facebook Page, competitions for the best dressed pups, Dachshund related trade stands to buy goodies, and a donation box for The Red Foundation - Emergency Dachshund Rescue UK.For tickets, some of which are free, visit: http://bit.ly/PupUpCafeSheffield