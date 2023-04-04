News you can trust since 1887
Long-running Sheffield deli takeaway that sells 'massive portions' and a hit with Google reviewers put up for sale

A long-running deli takeaway that sells 'massive portions' and is a hit with Google reviewers has been put up for sale.

By Lee Peace
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

The Proud Potato, close to Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium on Middlewood Road is seeking offers for £29,500.

The business is a hit with diners and has an average rating of 4.3 stars out of five based on more than 80 customer reviews posted on Google.

One reviewer said: “Top quality food and massive portions at a great price.”

Deborah Turner posted: “I bought three large spuds, two cheese and chilli and one tuna mayo and cheese, all the spuds were large and cooked to perfection, fluffy moist potato inside and crispy well cooked skins on the outside.

"There was ample filling in all three and no complaints from my family. Will definitely go back again.”

The listing on BusinessesForSale.com states: “This is an exciting opportunity to acquire this long established deli takeaway which has occupied this site for over 30 years. The business is operated in limited hours due to our other clients business interests and presents wonderful potential for enthusiastic new owners to boost trade by extending openings.”

It adds that the premises occupies “a fantastic trading position on a busy main road and directly opposite a tram stop close to one of the city’s football grounds.”

