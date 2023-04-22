News you can trust since 1887
London Road: Busy Sheffield street's latest food hygiene ratings for restaurants, takeaways and cafes

The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting dozens of restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Sheffield.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 22nd Apr 2023

Sheffield is home to scores of wonderful restaurants, cafes and takeaways offering cuisine from around the world, and you can find many of them on London Road. This busy street leads from the city centre through Sharrow, Highfield, Lowfield and Heeley, and has become well known for its huge display of food and drink outlets.

It's always a nice treat to go out for a meal or pick up a takeaway to eat in the comforts of our home, but it’s no easy decision to choose where to eat. To make this a little easier, we’ve pulled together all of the cafes, restaurants and takeaways that have been inspected by the Food Standards Agency since 2022.

Many of these places have a food hygiene score of five which means they fully comply with food laws and their food is safe to eat. However some of these establishments have scored a one or a two, which means that there are improvements that could be made.

So whether you’re looking for a dine-in experience at the Indian tapas restaurant Ms Mistry's, or a quick sub from the infamous Subway, check out the food hygiene scores of these 29 venues.

Golden Stars, on 450 London Road, received a food hygiene rating of one on May 19, 2022. Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory. Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary.

Cremorne, on 185 London Road, received a food hygiene rating of two on February 9, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary. Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory.

Freddy's Chicken & Pizza, on 148 London Road, received a food hygiene rating of two on March 2, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary. Management of food safety: Good.

