A disabled Sheffield model who struggles with a rare disease made London Fashion Week history with her first appearance for the accessible brand Unhidden Clothing.

During London Fashion Week 2023, which took place from February 17 to 21, the clothing brand Unhidden, made a runway first.

With over 14.6 million disabled people in the UK, CEO and 2017 founder of the clothing brand Unhidden, Victoria Jenkins, hoped to inspire and finally make an industry breakthrough with her show.

Supported by the brand Kurt Geiger, Unhidden, showcased 20 new designs of her sustainable and accessible clothing collection.

Sheffield born and bred Dee Smith, 25, made her debut alongside the other 30 models with visible disabilities at London Fashion Week

With consideration for all types of limitations, the collection included both standing and seated varieties.

Dee Smith, 25, made her debut alongside the other 30 models with visible disabilities featured.

At 19 years of age, Dee thought her life was over when she was diagnosed with the rare disease Friedreich’s Ataxia (FRDA).

She said: “When you’re hit with something like that so young you think everything is over.”

Caused by a fault in Frataxin gene, FRDA individuals often have difficulty with their voluntary movements and their speech, with people often developing scoliosis and heart irregularities.

Dee describes the disability as like Multiple Sclerosis (MS). She said: “The disease is the loss of muscle control, I would describe it like MS but slower and not episodic, it happens gradually.”

With over 12,000 followers on Instagram, Dee hopes to influence and advocate for less able bodied people, bringing inspiration and awareness to all.

She said: “I hope the industry learns from this. We are all talented, wonderful, and beautiful and I just hope the industry shows more support and representation, as it can be eye-opening for both those struggling with disability and those who are able.”

Dee speaks lovingly about Unhidden.

She said: “Being disabled herself, Victoria thinks of everything for everyone, she has done it so beautifully. By doing this show hopefully other designers will take inspiration.”

Not only is the brand accessibly inclusive, Unhidden also takes into consideration sustainability.

By using dead stock cloth – fabric that is left over from other companies, that would otherwise go to landfill – and biodegradable packaging, the brand is “always looking for ways to offset all carbon emissions”.