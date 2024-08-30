Local nurse takes bronze at European Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Grace Rosser, Specialist Palliative Care Nurse at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), proudly represented Great Britain at the European Championships of Dragon Boat Racing in July, bringing home two bronze medals.

Reflecting on her success, Grace said: “Winning bronze is an incredible achievement and testament of the team’s hard work and perseverance over the past number of years. It has taken immense dedication, countless early mornings, and rigorous training sessions, but standing on that podium made it all worthwhile.

“We are more than team; we’ve become a family. The support, camaraderie, and collective drive have been vital in achieving these results and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Grace worked within the Trust’s End of Life Care team and amidst the challenges of that period found a sporting outlet in Dragon Boat Racing.

Grace Rosser holding her medals at the European Championships of Dragon Boat Racing.

What started as a casual outing at a local lake turned into years of dedication and determination.

Grace explains: “For me, Dragon Boating is an exhilarating sport and is a great way to unwind, connect with others, as well as staying fit and active.”

Dragon Boat Racing is a high-energy water sport that traces its origins back over 2,000 years to ancient China.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace shares: “You meet people paddling that are from all walks of life. Dragon boat racing is one of the most exciting and inclusive water sports as well as one of the fastest growing water sports that you can take part in. There is no other paddle sport in which 22 people work together to create a team result through the efforts of the entire crew. We leave everything in our personal lives outside the boat and come together as a team on the water.”

Her passion for the sport paid off in March when she was successfully selected to represent Great Britain at the European Championships, which took place in the Czech Republic, the Championships occurred between 1 to 8 of July 2024, with the chance to compete in single sex and mixed races.

Grace’s hard work and determination culminated in, along with the team, winning Bronze medals in both the mixed 500 metre and mixed 200 metre races. Additionally, she achieved a respectable fourth place in the 2,000 metre and fifth place in the 200 metre in the women’s races.

Grace expressed her excitement about the opportunity to represent Great Britain on an international stage and worked diligently to refine her water skills and technique as part of the squad training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the road to the Championships wasn’t without its hurdles. Unlike many other sports, Dragon Boat racing is entirely self-funded by the athletes. Grace needed to raise funds to cover her practical trip expenses, including travel, accommodation, and kit and training equipment.

Whilst her sponsorship efforts saw her raise half of her needed funds, she reached out to her community for support, seeking donations to her fundraising to attend the Championships, securing more than £1,000 from 50 kind supporters.

Grace said: “I want to thank everyone who has supported and sponsored my journey – it has made a huge difference and kept me motivated.”

Local people can still sponsor Grace through her dedicated Just Giving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/grace-rosser?utm_term=zK8N2EW64

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, said: “Grace’s accomplishments are truly inspiring. Balancing her demanding role as a Specialist Palliative Care Nurse with the rigorous training and competition schedule is no small feat.

“We are incredibly proud of her success and her representation of both Great Britain and our Trust on the international stage. Congratulations, Grace!”