Local housebuilders support South Yorkshire hospice charity

Local housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West has donated £1,500 to Rotherham Hospice to help the charity continue its vital work.

Rotherham Hospice supports patients with terminal illness and ensures they and their families receive the care they need, when and where they need it. The hospice offers specialist care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The donation was made as part of the Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Sophie Barnett, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Rotherham Hospice, said: “We felt so honoured when Barratt and David Wilson Homes got in touch to let us know we had been chosen to receive the donation, particularly as the staff themselves selected us to benefit from the fund.

“To know we have had an impact in our community and that has led to the support of such an amazing initiative empowers us to continue caring for the people of Rotherham and its surrounding areas.

“This amazing amount will go towards ensuring our services are available to those that need it when they need it most.”

The charity helps provide therapy services including physiotherapy, occupational therapy and complementary therapy, along with support services such as counselling, bereavement support and chaplaincy services.

Speaking about the donation, Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said:“We’re incredibly proud to support Rotherham Hospice and the essential work it does across the county.

“We hope this donation will help the charity continue to provide its brilliant care for the community.”

For more information on developments in the county, visit the Barratt Homes South Yorkshire and David Wilson Homes South Yorkshire.